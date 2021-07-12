Now playing: Dead Eyes Adia Victoria
909 News

Watch AMERI'KANA: An American Music Conversation

by The Bridge - July 12, 2021

What is American music? The answer may surprise you.

Kansas City PBS recently premiered AMERI'KANA: An American Music Conversation, a one-hour special presented by Making Movies.

Showcasing and celebrating the true diversity within American music genres with recorded collaborations, live performances, and insightful transgenerational conversation, this living documentary is the beginning of an ongoing exploration into American music, its past and its present as it elevates the next generation of American songwriters. Watch for performances from Cedric Burnside, Terrance and Marcella Simien, Deborah Gleese Barnes and more.

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive Interview with Jose Gonzalez

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close