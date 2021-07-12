Watch AMERI'KANA: An American Music Conversation

What is American music? The answer may surprise you.

Kansas City PBS recently premiered AMERI'KANA: An American Music Conversation, a one-hour special presented by Making Movies.

Showcasing and celebrating the true diversity within American music genres with recorded collaborations, live performances, and insightful transgenerational conversation, this living documentary is the beginning of an ongoing exploration into American music, its past and its present as it elevates the next generation of American songwriters. Watch for performances from Cedric Burnside, Terrance and Marcella Simien, Deborah Gleese Barnes and more.