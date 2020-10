How do you mark the spookiest day of the year in a time like 2020? At The Bridge, our answer is to begin a new tradition.

Join us on Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. — for a reading of one of the world's most celebrated narrative poems, by one of KC's best loved voices. Tune in as Bob Walkenhorst reads "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe!