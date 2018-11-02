Vote For Slingshot Artist of the Year

At the beginning of 2018, NPR Music selected a new round of artists for Slingshot – its collaboration with public radio music discovery stations (including us!) to elevate up-and-coming talent across the country. You may recognize a few of these artists — like Jade Bird, Phoebe Bridgers and KC's own Hembree — who are in The Bridge's regular rotation, along with a few dozen more emerging acts.

Starting today through Nov. 15, we're asking you to vote for your favorite 2018 Slingshot artist. All 40 artists are included in the voting, and the selected artist will be featured in "All Things Considered and World Cafe" interviews. Visit this link to vote!