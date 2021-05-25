Now playing: All You Ever Wanted Rag N Bone Man
909 News

Interview with Vi Tran

by Sarah Bradshaw - May 25, 2021

Above image: Vi Tran | photo: Mark Schierholz

Kansas City-based singer-songwriter, actor and storyteller Vi Tran joined Sarah Bradshaw to chat about his background, in honor of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Vi is a Vietnamese-American man with a riveting upbringing that starts in Saigon and moves to a meatpacking plant in Kansas. Listen below to hear about his experience, along with selections from Vi's solo work and his autobiographical musical memoir, “The Butcher's Son.”

For more information on Vi Tran and Kansas City's API community, stay tuned for a story on Flatland early next week.

"If you can tell a story and change the heart, then the mind will follow." –Vi Tran

Tags: AAPI Heritage Month, kcmusic

Related articles

News AAPI Representation in Music + Stop Asian Hate Vigil
News The Bridge Celebrates Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Up Next

Jimmie Vaughan at Knuckleheads: Wednesday Presale

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close