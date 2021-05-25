Interview with Vi Tran

Above image: Vi Tran | photo: Mark Schierholz

Kansas City-based singer-songwriter, actor and storyteller Vi Tran joined Sarah Bradshaw to chat about his background, in honor of Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Vi is a Vietnamese-American man with a riveting upbringing that starts in Saigon and moves to a meatpacking plant in Kansas. Listen below to hear about his experience, along with selections from Vi's solo work and his autobiographical musical memoir, “The Butcher's Son.”

For more information on Vi Tran and Kansas City's API community, stay tuned for a story on Flatland early next week.