Tails of Recovery — This Friday at Bar K

Join 90.9 The Bridge this Friday. Nov. 9 for Vets and Pets Day, where we'll commemorate Veterans Day, the special role that service animals play in the lives of returning veterans, and the pets we hold close to our own families. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., we'll be broadcasting live from Bar K Dog Bar and featuring stories from veterans, along with information from local pet adoption agencies and organizations that pair veterans with service animals. People and pets are welcome to share in the day with us at Bar K, near Berkley Riverfront Park. The event is supported by Three Dog Bakery, Bar K, War Horses For Veterans, KC Pet Project and Warriors' Best Friend.