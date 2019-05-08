Mammoth Live is presenting a number of big shows in the coming months!

A non-stop touring, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, actor and talk show host, Chris Isaak has gained enormous acclaim for his unique vocal style. His songs have been featured in films like "Blue Velvet," Married To the Mob" and "Wild At Heart." He tours on his 13th studio album, "First Comes the Night," coming to the Uptown Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 20!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public. Starting Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will be touring on their brand-new studio album, "Dragons," which will be released this August. "Dragons" is the follow up to the critically acclaimed 2017 album "Souvenir." Earlier this year, Holcomb and his wife Ellie released a three-song EP entitled "Electricity." In 2018, he recorded the collaborative "Goodbye Road" EP with JOHNNYSWIM. Holcomb and the band will be at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Wednesday, Oct. 16!

Ray Lamontagne's music has been compared to that of Otis Redding, The Band and Van Morrison. He has released seven studio albums, including his latest, 2018's "Part of the Light." He will spend two nights at the Uptown Theater, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Wednesday, Nov. 6!

