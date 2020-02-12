Mammoth Live is supporting a bunch of huge shows in the coming months!

Widely considered one of the greatest guitarists, songwriters and musical expressionists of our time, Lindsey Buckingham is heading out on a 2020 tour that brings him to the Uptown Theater on Thursday, April 30! Buckingham is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and three-time Grammy winner, best known for his work as Fleetwood Mac's producer, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter.

Tickets go sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link or the poster above!

Neko Case's self-produced seventh solo LP, "Hell-On," has been regarded as her most accessible and challenging album to date. Released in 2018, it was her first solo album in five years, and received acclaim for her unique voice and knack for enigmatic storytelling. She'll be at Liberty Hall in Lawrence on Thursday, June 25!

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Jason Isbell is heading back to Providence Medical Center Amphitheater his long-time band, The 400 Unit, supporting their upcoming album "Reunions." The group has earned two Grammy Awards for its most recent album, 2017's "The Nashville Sound." Billy Strings will support the show on Tuesday, Aug. 4!

In their 20th anniversary as a band, The Decemberists are embarking on their 20 Years Before the Mast tour, coming to Grinders Crossroads on Saturday, Aug. 8! On this tour, the band celebrates the work they've made over the last two decades, playing the hits and digging into some deep cuts as well.

