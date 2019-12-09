Una Walkenhorst – ‘People in the Paper’ Video Premiere

Above image: Una Walkenhorst | photo submitted by artist

Last week on The Bridge, Una Walkenhorst debuted a new single on Thursdays with Timothy Finn and was our featured Artist of the Week.

“People In the Paper” is her first release of solo music since 2014’s “Scars” — marking a milestone in the young singer-songwriter’s developing career. Walkenhorst wrote the song after ending an abusive relationship with a person who presented as a career activist and dedicated community member.

“It really ended up being more about how frustrating it can be when anyone around us says they stick up for the right things, or shares the right articles on Facebook, but then refuses to stand up when an issue hits close to home, or they’re put in a position that would make them uncomfortable,” she said. “This is a song for those who failed to take a stand when those around them needed their help most.”

The artist has a knack for telling stories that elicit a deep emotional response (side note: her merch includes a design with the words “Una Walkenhorst made me cry”), using piquant turns of phrase and a voice that is both celestial and brazen. This is reflected in “People in the Paper,” and also in the distinctive imagery of its accompanying music video.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “People in the Paper” by Una Walkenhorst:

You can see Walkenhorst with a full band at The Bottleneck in Lawrence this Saturday, Dec. 14, with special guests Second Hand King and Megan Luttrell. On Friday, Dec. 27 at Knuckleheads Garage, her trio will support The Rainmakers.

—Michelle Bacon

Credits:

Video by Shadow Scape Records

Hair + Makeup: Shelby Loos

Jewelry: Teri Quinn / Rattlebone Design

Extras: Bob Walkenhorst, Michele Sewell, Genevieve Sloan, Kat King, Hope Wilson, Sofie Lea, Sean Lea