The UK's – 'Motor City Blackout' Exclusive Video Premiere

Returning with the lead single from their upcoming EP, “Basement Mondays,” are the indomitable rockers of The UKs.

The single, “Motor City Blackout,” builds with a chugging guitar riff — a triumphant callback to the group’s classic rock influences and the coarse rawness of modern garage punk like The White Stripes and The Hives — all the while depicting a man’s descent into his own internal darkness.

“Motor City Blackout” is also The UK’s music video debut, a concept that came from the band’s lead vocalist/guitarist Noah Bartelt and director Jakob Roberts. It’s a one-shot video that hones in on the narrator’s (in this case, Bartelt’s) perspective as he performs the song, indifferent to the intermittent cameos from his jovial beer-drinking and video game-playing friends.

“We wanted to display a dissonance between the main character and the world happening around them to show how depression and unhealthy coping can affect a person’s interactions with those around them,” Bartelt said. “To do this, we filmed the entire video with the song and myself going at half-speed, and then sped the video up to match the speed of the song.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Motor City Blackout” by The UK’s:

The UK’s are throwing an EP release/Halloween party at The Rino on Saturday, Oct. 26, with support from Hot Suede and Miki P & the Swallowtails. More details are available at this link.

—Michelle Bacon