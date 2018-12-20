Tune In On New Year’s Eve For Top Songs of 2018

As 2018 draws to a close, 90.9 The Bridge is here to guide you through some of the year’s best music. Our Best of 2018 includes top selections from Bridge staff members and on-air hosts, along with interviews, stories and series featured on bridge909.org throughout the year. Tune in on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to hear more about the lists from our contributors. Then, from 6 p.m. to midnight, we’ll be playing the top 90 songs of the year as voted by you! Listen on air, online or via our App! If you miss either of these segments, you can catch them again on New Year’s Day and view the list here on our website.