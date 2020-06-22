2020 Tiny Desk Contest: Entries from Kansas City

NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series has become a milestone for music's most elite and emerging artists, from its most popular video by Anderson Paak in 2016 to KC-based artists like Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Making Movies. It all started in NPR's Washington D.C. headquarters, after Boilen attended a concert and was unable to hear singer-songwriter Laura Gibson over the crowd noise, later inviting her to play an intimate show at his desk. Twelve years in, it's the most coveted desk in the music world.

In 2015, NPR Music began opening the Tiny Desk up to relatively unknown artists, launching the careers of Fantastic Negrito, Tank and the Bangas, Gaelynn Lea and more. Though this year's contest coincided with the pandemic, we received a number of quality submissions from Kansas City-area artists. Check out a few of them below!

Ebony Tusks

Also featured via NPR's Tiny Desk Contest 2020: Desks in the Wild

Crystal Rose — "House Of God (Golden Child)"

The Freedom Affair – "Give A Little Love"

Modern Day — "The N Words"

Meyadi — "Make Something"

Good Saint Nathanael – "Hands Held Together"

True Lions – "Wind Flirter"

Elexa Dawson – "Wind"

Una Walkenhorst – "The Woman Who Owned Herself"

Cowtown Country Club – "Offline"

RE:ID – "Open Book"

Between now and the end of July, Bob Boilen and a special guest will be live on NPR Music's YouTube channel to review some of their favorite contest entries on Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf. The livestream airs on Thursdays at 2 p.m CT. Visit this link for more info!