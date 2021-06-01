Thursday Presales: Foo Fighters & Radkey + Alanis Morissette

Two huge shows are coming to Kansas City in the coming months, and we've got Bridge presales for both!

The Foo Fighters are back on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band, coming to Azura Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 5! The group is also touring on their latest album, “Medicine At Midnight,” and preparing for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Supporting them will be St. Joseph, MO punk rock brother trio Radkey, who recently appeared in Dave Grohl's documentary, “What Drives Us.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! On Thursday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., enter the password BRIDGE after clicking this link or the poster below!

Then, on Sunday, Sept. 19, hop over to the T-Mobile Center for an evening with three legends of '90s rock! Alanis Morissette embarks on a world tour with Garbage and Liz Phair to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her generation-defining album, “Jagged Little Pill.”