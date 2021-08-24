Thursday Bridge Presales: David Cross, The Staves

Two big shows just announced — and Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of them before they go on sale to the public, starting this Thursday morning!

Saturday, Nov. 6 – David Cross at Liberty Hall

Comedian and entertainer David Cross comes to Lawrence on his Elegance Redefined tour. Access tickets before they go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!

NOTE: Proof of fully vaccinated status is required to attend this show. More details on the event page.

Friday, March 4 – The Bridge Presents The Staves at recordBar

Sister trio The Staves return stateside, touring in support of their new album, "Good Woman." Check out their interview with Jon Hart, and access tickets before they go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!