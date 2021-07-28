Thursday Bridge Presales: Leon Bridges, Hippo Campus, Big Head Todd

The Bridge has three concert presales coming at you this Thursday, July 29! Listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Friday, Nov. 5 – The Bridge Presents Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Uptown Theater

Friday, Nov. 5 – The Bridge Presents Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Tuesday, March 29 – The Bridge Presents Hippo Campus at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tuesday, March 29 – The Bridge Presents Hippo Campus at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Saturday, April 30 – The Bridge Presents Leon Bridges at Uptown Theater

Saturday, April 30 – The Bridge Presents Leon Bridges at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password MOTORBIKE · GET TICKETS