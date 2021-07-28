Thursday Bridge Presales: Leon Bridges, Hippo Campus, Big Head Todd

The Bridge has three concert presales coming at you this Thursday, July 29! Listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:
Friday, Nov. 5 – The Bridge Presents Big Head Todd & the Monsters at Uptown Theater
Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS
Tuesday, March 29 – The Bridge Presents Hippo Campus at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS
Saturday, April 30 – The Bridge Presents Leon Bridges at Uptown Theater
Presale: Thursday, July 29 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password MOTORBIKE · GET TICKETS
Related articles