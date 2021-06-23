Now playing: Na Kozonga Jupiter And Okwess
Thursday Bridge Presales: Ben Folds, Bahamas, Lukas Nelson and More

by The Bridge - June 23, 2021

And the shows keep comin'! The Bridge has six concert presales coming to you this Thursday, June 24! Listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5 & Wednesday, Oct. 6 – Ben Folds with the Kansas City Symphony at Kauffman Center

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · TUESDAY TICKETS · WEDNESDAY TICKETS

Ben Folds' In Actual Person Live For Real Tour with the Kansas City Symphony.Concerts take place in Helzberg Hall.

 

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Bahamas with Sam Weber at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Bahamas Still Sad Tour with Sam Weber

 

Friday, Nov. 19 – Al Franken at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password GIANT · GET TICKETS

 

Tuesday, Nov. 30 – Noah Kahan at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 – Erasure at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 24 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

