The Bridge's concert calendar continues to fill up — we've got SIX concert presales coming to you this Thursday, June 17! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Tuesday, July 27 – Lucero at Madrid Theatre

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Dropkick Murphys & Rancid with The Bronx at Grinders KC

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Friday, Aug. 27 – Elvis Costello & the Imposters at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – Neko Case at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Thursday, Sept. 23 – The Wood Brothers at The Folly Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to Friday, June 18 10 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Note: This show is presented by Knuckleheads, but will be held at The Folly Theater.

Sunday, Oct. 10 – Michigander at recordBar

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to Friday, June 18 10 a.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS