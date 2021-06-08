Now playing: Dont Cha Stop Cars
909 News

Thursday Bridge Presales: Dr. Dog, Patton Oswalt, The Wailers and More!

by The Bridge - June 08, 2021

The Bridge's concert calendar continues to fill up — we've got SEVEN big concert presales coming to you this Thursday! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Nahko & Medicine for the People at Liberty Hall

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Nahko and Medicine for the People at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – The Wailers at Grinders KC

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – The Wailers at Grinders KC

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GA tickets are free but bleachers & VIP tickets must be purchased · GET TICKETS

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat at Knuckleheads

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat at Knuckleheads

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Mat Kearney at Liberty Hall

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Mat Kearney at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password JANUARY · GET TICKETS

 

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Dr. Dog at The Truman

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Dr. Dog's Last Tour at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, June 10 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Friday, Dec. 3 – Patton Oswalt at Uptown Theater

Friday, Dec. 3 – Patton Oswalt at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

 

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Lindsey Buckingham at Uptown Theater

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Lindsey Buckingham at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Be sure to check our concert calendar and subscribe to our newsletter so you don't miss any upcoming shows!

Related articles

Event The Wailers
Event Nahko and Medicine For the People
Event Mat Kearney
Event Dr. Dog
Event Patton Oswalt
Event Lindsey Buckingham
Event The Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat

Up Next

Knuckleheads Presales Starting Wednesday: Revolucion De Amor + Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close