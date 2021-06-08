Thursday Bridge Presales: Dr. Dog, Patton Oswalt, The Wailers and More!

The Bridge's concert calendar continues to fill up — we've got SEVEN big concert presales coming to you this Thursday! Bridge listeners can access tickets to each of these shows before they go on sale to the public:

Thursday, Sept. 7 – Nahko & Medicine for the People at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – The Wailers at Grinders KC

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GA tickets are free but bleachers & VIP tickets must be purchased · GET TICKETS

Tuesday, Oct. 5 — Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat at Knuckleheads

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Thursday, Oct. 21 – Mat Kearney at Liberty Hall

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password JANUARY · GET TICKETS

Saturday, Oct. 23 – Dr. Dog at The Truman

Presale: Thursday, June 10 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Friday, Dec. 3 – Patton Oswalt at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Lindsey Buckingham at Uptown Theater

Presale: Thursday, June 10 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. · password BRIDGE · GET TICKETS

