Clips From the Thundergong! Bridge KC Streetcar Takeover!

by The Bridge - November 08, 2019

We had an incredible time on the KC Streetcar at Union Station yesterday with a star-studded cast that included Jason Sudeikis, Billy Brimblecom Jr., Wynonna Judd, Cactus Moser, Madisen Ward, The Get Up Kids and Derek Hughes!

In case you missed it, listen below for a summary of the fun and stay tuned for more footage. Be sure to grab your tickets for Thundergong! on Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Uptown Theater, a benefit for the Steps of Faith Foundation. You'll get another dose of appearances from these folks, as well as Ben Harper, Fred Armisen, Will Forte and many more!

 

