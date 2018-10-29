This Thursday: Thundergong! Jason Sudeikis Bridge Takeover

This Saturday, Nov. 3 marks the second annual Thundergong! benefit concert, a fundraiser for Steps of Faith Foundation — a Kansas City-based organization that assists amputees with the costs of prosthetic care. The event will be hosted by actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis, with a special musical appearance from Chance the Rapper, along with friends Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Rob Zabrecky, Ultimate Fakebook and house band Summer Breeze.

And this Thursday, Nov. 1, Jason Sudeikis and Steps of Faith executive director Billy Brimblecom Jr. will be back on The Bridge from 4 to 6 p.m. for a radio takeover! Listen in on your radio at 90.9, online at bridge909.org, or on our App!