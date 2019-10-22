Thundergong! Bridge Takeover on the KC Streetcar

Jason Sudeikis and friends are back with 90.9 The Bridge for the Thundergong! takeover inside the KC Streetcar!

Tune in to The Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. We'll be broadcasting live from Union Station, where Sudeikis and friends will take over for two hours of comedy and music, with special guests like Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear, standup magician Derek Hughes, Jim Suptic and Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, and many more!

Kansas Citians are invited to watch the show from Union Station's plaza. Yard games, food trucks and other entertainment will be available.

This event will help promote Thundergong!, a fundraiser for Steps of Faith Foundation — a Kansas City-based organization that assists amputees with the costs of prosthetic care — at the Uptown Theater on Saturday, Nov. 9!

Hear more details about the Thundergong! Bridge takeover below, from Steps of Faith Foundation's Executive Director, Billy Brimblecom, Jr.: