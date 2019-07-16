The Z Showcase at Ollie's Local

Discover new and emerging local artists every month at The Z Showcase! Curated by The Z Show host Skylar Rochelle, this free and all-ages concert series happens every fourth Saturday of the month at Ollie's Local — just down the street from The Bridge offices, at 3044 Gillham Rd. Find out more about it in this Q&A with Skylar:

Why'd you decide to put this showcase together?

Skylar: I did a couple of shows at Ollie's for Manor Records and loved the venue because it was such an intimate setting for live music. Eddie Crane (Ollie's owner) asked if I would be interested in taking on a monthly Saturday slot through The Z Show and The Bridge. I loved the idea and thought it'd be a great opportunity to showcase more artists from the local scene, as well as provide an alternate venue for all ages where families can also expose their kids to live music.

How do you think this showcase might help get the word out about The Z Show?

I hope this showcase makes live music more accessible. It's difficult to find a place where you can take your whole family and listen together. Because it's an all-ages venue during the day, my ultimate goal is to provide a place for the next generation of Bridge listeners to listen local.

How do you think this showcase could be beneficial to the local music community?

I think these showcases are a great opportunity and place for musicians to connect on a more personal level with the audience, and also to meet other musicians. Kansas City has some incredible talent and their music needs to be heard.

For the inaugural show in June, Skylar brought in Iris Elke and Teri Quinn. The second show is coming up on Saturday, July 27, with performances from two up-and-coming KC singer-songwriters — Una Walkenhorst and Miki P! It gets rolling at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m., just in time for you to catch The Z Show on The Bridge. We'll also have a few volunteers there to hand out free swag. Hope to see you!