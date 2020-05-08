The Jinxed – ‘World On Fire’ Song Premiere

Above image: The Jinxed (Jon Ulasien & Bobby Topaz) | photo submitted by artist

This 909 Premiere comes from a local project that’s breaking out of quarantine (safely, of course) with an invigorated spark of creativity.

The Jinxed is a recording collaboration between vocalist Bobby Topaz of Hot Suede and Bad Wheels, and instrumentalist/producer Jon Ulasien of Shadow Rabbits and formerly, Antennas Up. In 2013, the duo released its only songs to date — the glam rock-inspired “The Loon” backed with the dreamier ballad “Say To Me” — on the now-defunct Sharp County Records label.

“We originally started [the project] because Jonny wanted me to sing on ‘The Loon,’ and I had a song too. Then, we kinda moved on from it, but never forgot about it,” Topaz said. “Since we’re not able to play live anymore, it seemed like a good time to put this out. We figured, why not? We’ve got the time to do it right.”

Topaz came up with the lyrics and melody of “World On Fire” before the pandemic entered American consciousness, and sent a demo to Ulasien, who agreed to help him do a proper recording. He took to Ulasien’s closet to record the vocals, and the rest of the song was tracked and engineered by Ulasien.

“The song itself had the good fortune of timing,” Topaz said. He wrote the lyrics about feeling adrift, but being grateful to have someone to lean on. “I had no idea what was to come, but I feel like that sentiment of being lost and scared is very relatable to people right now.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “World On Fire” by The Jinxed:

If you enjoyed this jam, there’s some good news on the horizon — the guys plan to continue recording and releasing music.

“We have eight to 10 songs in various forms of completion that I’m really excited about,” Topaz said. “Jonny and I have similar tastes on most things. Working with him is such a joy; he’s infuriatingly talented at just about everything.”

—Michelle Bacon