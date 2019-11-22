Now playing: Toxic Calvin Arsenia
Thanksgiving 2019 with 909 Sessions

by The Bridge - November 22, 2019

Join 90.9 The Bridge on Thanksgiving Day, where we're saying thanks to you – our devoted listeners – by playing back some of our favorite 909 Sessions over the past year. Tune in from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to hear in-studio performances and interviews live from our 909 Studios from artists like Yola, Josh Ritter, The Get Up Kids, Calvin Arsenia, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and so much more. The drive to Grandma's house never sounded so good!

While you're at it, be sure to subscribe to our 909 Session videos at our YouTube page!

