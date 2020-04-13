Now playing: Ptsd Mensa Deathsquad
909 News

Thank You For Supporting The Bridge!

by The Bridge - April 13, 2020

There's nothing like the magic that happens when The Bridge's community of listeners acts together to power this one-of-a-kind public radio station.

Kansas City, we're overwhelmed by your generosity, especially in trying times like these.

During our Spring Funding Drive last week, YOU and the 90.9 The Bridge community helped raise more than $13,000 in support of the music you love — new music discovery, insightful playlists, live performances, the best independent and local artists and more! 

Thank you for your donations and support! Thank you for your words of encouragement and inspiration! We are all part of a community connected by music and music lovers. 

