Bridge Exclusive: Superflaw - 'Fictitious' Album Premiere

Above image: Superflaw / Anthony Cunard | photo courtesy of Manor Records

Today’s Bridge premiere is courtesy of Manor Records — an independent, DIY Kansas City record label that has been churning out quality material over the past year from emerging area artists like Khrystal, Daniel Gum and R.I.Peter.

The label’s latest release, “Fictitious,” comes from Superflaw , the side project of Lawrence-based songwriter Anthony Cunard (who also leads the exploratory lo-fi group Blanky) and frequent collaborators Edward Madill and Daniel Ryan.

Intended to create “a visceral reaction in the stomachs of skilled listeners,” Cunard and his band make bristling, dirge-y melodies with ease and an indelible energy. Superflaw maintains a similar lo-fi production to Blanky, but with a ‘90s alt-rock bent. It's a grittier aesthetic that gave way to a movement from bands like Pavement, Guided By Voices and Sebadoh, and carved a path for underground indie rockers to reach a wider audience.

In press materials, the band proclaims that the new album “embraces the bleed and spontaneity long appreciated by analog enthusiasts," making it a solid choice to become Manor Records' very first vinyl pressing.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Fictitious,” from Superflaw:

<a href="https://superflaw.bandcamp.com/album/fictitious">Fictitious by Superflaw</a>

“Fictitious” is available to purchase on Bandcamp today. Limited-edition and hand-numbered vinyl records will soon be available in local record stores.

–Michelle Bacon