Now playing: Lie To Me Jonny Lang
909 News

Bridge Exclusive: Superflaw - 'Fictitious' Album Premiere

by Michelle Bacon - January 29, 2021

Above image: Superflaw / Anthony Cunard | photo courtesy of Manor Records

Today’s Bridge premiere is courtesy of Manor Records — an independent, DIY Kansas City record label that has been churning out quality material over the past year from emerging area artists like Khrystal, Daniel Gum and R.I.Peter. 

The label’s latest release, “Fictitious,” comes from Superflaw, the side project of Lawrence-based songwriter Anthony Cunard (who also leads the exploratory lo-fi group Blanky) and frequent collaborators Edward Madill and Daniel Ryan. 

Intended to create “a visceral reaction in the stomachs of skilled listeners,” Cunard and his band make bristling, dirge-y melodies with ease and an indelible energy. Superflaw maintains a similar lo-fi production to Blanky, but with a ‘90s alt-rock bent. It's a grittier aesthetic that gave way to a movement from bands like Pavement, Guided By Voices and Sebadoh, and carved a path for underground indie rockers to reach a wider audience.

In press materials, the band proclaims that the new album “embraces the bleed and spontaneity long appreciated by analog enthusiasts," making it a solid choice to become Manor Records' very first vinyl pressing. 

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Fictitious,” from Superflaw:

“Fictitious” is available to purchase on Bandcamp today. Limited-edition and hand-numbered vinyl records will soon be available in local record stores.

–Michelle Bacon

Tags: 909 Exclusive, 909 Premiere, album premiere, kcmusic, Manor Records

Related articles

News Bridge Exclusive: Khrystal. – 'Magic' Premiere
News Bridge Exclusive: Daniel Gum – 'In the Worst Ways' Song Premiere
News Bridge Exclusive: R.I.Peter – 'Cruis'n / Rising Sun' Video Premiere
Episode Episode 125 – Blanky, tyfaizon, Spirit is the Spirit
Episode Episode 128 – An Interview with Blanky
Episode Episode 141 – Ivy Roots, Superflaw, Vagabon

Up Next

My Music Is 'Like Riding a BMX Bike Downhill With No Brakes'

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close