Summer of Space – Moon Tunes and More

Our friends at KCPT – Kansas City PBS are bringing you the universe all summer long with #SummerOfSpacePBS! Saturday, July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, so The Bridge has some out-of-this-world programming planned for you this weekend.

Tune in this Friday, July 19 in the 7 a.m. hour, where morning show host Bryan Truta will re-air an interview with Rick and Mark Armstrong — the sons of Neil Armstrong — and sprinkle in a few far-out space songs for your morning drive. Later that evening in the 10 p.m., Sarah Bradshaw will be playing a few moon songs.

And then, on Sunday, July 21, Revival host Michael Atchison has planned two full hours of moon tunes, with songs about flying to the moon, standing on the moon, howling at the moon and much more.

Be sure to check out all the content planned on KCPT and Flatland by following along at this link. And if you still can't get enough, check out our Spotify playlist of moon songs below!