Stronger Together: Live From Our Homes
In this challenging time, The Bridge staff and contributors are working from our homes to bring you music discovery! We're broadcasting in our closets and basements, complete with guard kitties, Animal Crossing and our own personal pianists. We hope to continue to be a source of entertainment and exposure to the music you love and the artists you're about to fall in love with.
Support radio that matters to you today at bridge909.org/support.
Get to know our Bridge staff and contributors! In order of appearance:
- Bryan Truta, Senior Director of Radio Operations and host of Mornings With Bryan Truta
- Michelle Bacon, Content and Database Manager
- Misti Mundae, weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Michael Atchison, host of Revival
- Jon Hart, Music Director and weekdays 3 to 7 p.m.
- Clarence Dennis, Social Media Coordinator
- Sarah Bradshaw, host of Freeform Friday and weekdays 7 p.m. to midnight
Here's the rest of our on-air talent. If you're not familiar, tune in!
- Chris Haghirian, host of Eight One Sixty
- Timothy Finn, host of Thursdays with Timothy Finn
- Skylar Rochelle, host of The Z Show
- Katy Guillen, weekends 5 to 10 a.m.