Songs From the Heart 2020 – Kansas City Stories

In case you missed it on Valentine's Day/National Donor Day, we teamed up with Midwest Transplant Network to present Songs From the Heart — a day of love songs and stories from KC-area families and individuals whose lives have been transformed by the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation. Here are a few beautiful stories from the day.

The romantic tale of the Calhouns, from Kansas City:

Since that podcast was recorded, Kyle Calhoun was born!

The seventh anniversary of when tragedy and triumph intersected for the Baker family:

Tracie Baker advocates for organ donation regularly, encourages everyone to join the organ donor registry at sharelifemidwest.com. She also encourages you to smile, laugh and be good to each other.

The next story takes you inside Midwest Transplant Network to meet a unique individual with an extraordinary job:

In the summer of 2013, a car spun out of control and crashed at 27th and Elmwood in Kansas City, changing lives in an instant. A decision made several years prior to that crash is the focus of this story:

The number of people waiting for a life-saving organ transplant far exceeds the number of donors. A North Kansas City family wants to change that. Today, they’re advocating on behalf of their daughter Nora Rose:

Chris and Lauren Akins requested, on behalf of their daughter Nora, that we play the song “Baby Mine” by Alison Krauss. They discovered it when Nora was hospitalized and listened to it at least once a day. Lauren says, "It reminds us of Nora so much.”

Here's a story about an 18-year-old girl from Lenexa, Kansas, who can thank organ donation for her future:

To show your support, join the organ donor registry at ShareLifeMidwest.com.