Station To Station Podcast: Sarah Bradshaw

The Bridge's content manager Michelle Bacon launched Station To Station this week, a new podcast series in conjunction with the Center Cuts Podcast — that goes behind the stages, venues and studios of Kansas City's musical landscape. She'll be talking with music professionals about their careers and experiences in this ever-evolving industry, with a focus on underrepresented voices.

Her first guest was our very own Sarah Bradshaw! In addition to her huge heart for music, Sarah has a vital role here as the station's music coordinator and an on-air host. She got involved with The Bridge as a college student in Warrensburg, later becoming an instrumental part of our move to Kansas City.

Hear more about that, and get a closer look behind the scenes at The Bridge's day-to-day operations. You'll find out more about our process in selecting music for airplay, and thoughts behind our commitment to music discovery, representation and uplifting KC's musical artists.

The episode also features the following music (all from Local 909 acts):