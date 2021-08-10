We're happy to announce that 90.9 The Bridge was named Radio Station of the Year by the Missouri Broadcasters Association over the weekend!

The past 17 months have been challenging in so many ways, for so many people. For The Bridge's staff and contributors, this time has meant working separately together from our closets and basements, to bring you music discovery. We've added so much to our regular programming — new specialty shows like Sonic Spectrum and Go DJ! and Recently Released, plus dozens of virtual interviews with notable and emerging artists, free underwriting to local and minority-owned businesses, exclusive on-air/digital content, and that barely scratches the surface.

Most of all, we want to thank all of our listeners and members who have come along with us for the ride. You make it possible for us to power Kansas City radio! Thank you for supporting local music discovery, and be sure to join us on the air as we celebrate 20 years on the air next Thursday, Aug. 19!