909 News

Win Two Tickets To See The Avett Brothers at Providence Amphitheater

by The Bridge - March 31, 2021

Today Only – Wednesday, March 31

Ready to get back to live music? Today only — Wednesday, March 31 — your donation to 90.9 The Bridge enters you in a drawing for two tickets to see the Avett Brothers LIVE at Providence Medical Center Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 1

Consider the value of 90.9 The Bridge and its 24 hours of great music. As a 90.9 The Bridge listener, we know you are selective about what comes through your speakers. Whether you keep us on in the background or tune in to unwind after a long day, you choose to spend your time where the music matters. Help us continue to deliver quality content that puts the music first, 365 days a year. 

Endorse and amplify that value with your gift of support. 

Call or text “donate” to 800-418-1988 or by going online to bridge909.org/donate.

