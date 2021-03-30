Win $50 Gift Card To Comfort Plus Shoes & Footcare + Bridge Merch Pack

Today Only – Tuesday, March 30

Today — Tuesday, March 30 — 90.9 The Bridge needs your support! Donate any amount right now, and you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Comfort Plus Shoes & Footcare Gift Card AND a Bridge Merch Pack.

No matter the hour, the energizing mix of music on The Bridge is always in the air, cued up to play for you at the touch of a button. You count on it as the soundtrack to your day. But The Bridge also counts on you. By far, the largest portion of The Bridge’s budget comes directly from individual listener contributions like yours. Listeners are the true power behind the music.