Now playing: Strange Times The Black Keys
909 News

Win $50 Gift Card To Comfort Plus Shoes & Footcare + Bridge Merch Pack

by The Bridge - March 30, 2021

Today Only – Tuesday, March 30

Today — Tuesday, March 30 — 90.9 The Bridge needs your support! Donate any amount right now, and you’ll be entered in a drawing to win a $50 Comfort Plus Shoes & Footcare Gift Card AND a Bridge Merch Pack. 

No matter the hour, the energizing mix of music on The Bridge is always in the air, cued up to play for you at the touch of a button. You count on it as the soundtrack to your day. But The Bridge also counts on you. By far, the largest portion of The Bridge’s budget comes directly from individual listener contributions like yours. Listeners are the true power behind the music. 

Call or text “donate” to 800-418-1988 or follow this link to make your donation today!

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Lava Dreams Interview

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks