Are you in need of a little getaway? Today only — Monday, March 29 — become a member of 90.9 The Bridge to be entered to win a complimentary one-night stay at the Crossroads Hotel, a KC boutique hotel in the heart of the arts community.

As Kansas City’s true alternative, our listeners know that tuning in means tuning out and escaping the ordinary — tuning out the commercials and the endless loop of top 40 radio. If you’re looking for something a little different, a little unexpected and above all, authentic, join us! Because you value diverse playlists and music discovery, we hope you’ll make your gift to support it.