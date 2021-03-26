Now playing: Sofia Clairo
909 News

Win A Signed Vinyl Copy of Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' + Google Home

by The Bridge - March 26, 2021

Become a member of 90.9 The Bridge today — Friday, March 26 — and you’ll be automatically entered to win a Google Home Smart Speaker and a gray signed vinyl copy of Taylor Swift’s award-winning record, “Folklore.” 

You count on The Bridge every day. As Kansas City’s LOCAL alternative, The Bridge keeps you connected to the Kansas City community. The Bridge keeps you balanced with music that uplifts and improves any day. Because you value the service you use all year long, we hope you'll make a gift now to support it. 

Make your essential gift of support today by calling or texting “donate” to 800-418-1988 or by going online to bridge909.org/donate.

