Now playing: Freedom Illiterate Light And Devon Gilfi
909 News

Win Dinner For Two with Wine Pairings at Lazia

by The Bridge - March 25, 2021

Today Only — Thursday, March 25

Today, we’re kicking off our Spring Funding Drive, and we’re asking you to show us your support for the music you rely on every day. Your donation today — Thursday, March 25 — enters you into a drawing to win a dinner for two with wine pairings from Lazia at the Crossroads Hotel

On 90.9 The Bridge, we seek out the best music to share with you, 24/7. We support local artists. We reacquaint you with your favorites. We introduce you to some new ones too. 90.9 The Bridge counts on you to provide essential funding today to help power the music you’ll rely on all year long. 

Call or text “donate” to 800-418-1988 or by clicking this link.

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Illiterate Light and Devon Gilfillian Interview

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks