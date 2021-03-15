Now playing: Thumbs Lucy Dacus
909 News

2021 Spring Funding Drive Early Bird Special

by The Bridge - March 15, 2021

90.9 The Bridge is your source for music discovery, giving you playlists created by music lovers like you, right here in Kansas City. Thanks to listeners like you, The Bridge has remained a commercial-free community resource for 20 years! 

Let's keep it going for another 20 years. Become a member today before our Spring Funding Drive begins on March 25, and we'll thank you with two 90.9 The Bridge koozies in addition to your selected thank-you gift. It's our anniversary gift to you!

Make your donation online now or call 800-418-1988. 

