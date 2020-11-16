Sonic Spectrum Comes To The Bridge!

We are thrilled to welcome Sonic Spectrum on 90.9 The Bridge's airwaves! The long-running freeform music program will air Saturdays on The Bridge from 6 to 8 p.m., starting on Jan. 9, 2021!

Featuring cutting-edge classics from the past and present, Sonic Spectrum is an award-winning radio show created in 2003 by Robert Moore.

Moore has a 30-year career in the music business, working for various record labels and founding his own in 2006 — OxBlood Records — which featured KC artists such as Ghosty, American Catastrophe and the Pedaljets. In addition to his work with artists like R.E.M., Los Lobos and Concrete Blonde, he has experience in music publishing, consulting, teaching, podcasting, and in broadcasting as a music and program director.

"I am elated to return to public radio, my roots in the industry and the last bastion of creative music programming,” he said. “I'm honored that The Bridge expressed interest in my little show and look forward to starting a new chapter with a very progressive and well-respected radio station."

Robert also joined Mornings With Bryan Truta this morning to make the official announcement — listen below!