Tune In On Valentine's Day For Songs From the Heart

Join us on National Donor Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, for Songs From the Heart — a day of love songs and stories from people whose lives have been transformed by the gift of organ donation. Listeners will hear from the Bartonek family, whose 15-month-old daughter Pressley died in an accident at a carnival; the story of Alayna and her husband Austin, who passed away before the couple learned they were expecting; and the family of Christopher Hutson, Jr., a 19-year-old man killed in a road rage incident.

Other lives have been saved thanks to the generous gifts from organ donors like Pressley, Austin and Christopher, and we are grateful to their families for sharing their stories and keeping the memories alive. In addition, we’ll get a unique insight from Dion Newton, a two-time liver transplant recipient.

Listen in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Songs From the Heart. Songs From the Heart is presented by the Midwest Transplant Network, a nonprofit Organ Procurement Organization that works with donors, donor families, hospitals and other professional partners to increase awareness and education about the need for organ, tissue and eye donation.

#Love909