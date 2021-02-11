Songs From the Heart 2021 Stories

Listen in from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 for Songs From the Heart — a day of love songs and stories from KC-area families and individuals whose lives have been transformed by the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation — presented by Midwest Transplant Network. Here are a few of the stories you'll hear throughout the day:

7:45 a.m. – Jan Finn, Midwest Transplant Network CEO

8:45 a.m. – Donald Burns, Recipient

The story of how one family has grown by more than just a new kidney

Interview with Donald and wife Kathy Burns

“Michelle is a daughter to us now. She gave us years that we might not ever have had.”

9:15 a.m. – Chris Garcia, Donor

How one man’s determination to help others has continued even after he passed away

Interview with Sylvia Langhammer, Chris's mother

“That’s been one of our greatest joys — being able to know that Christopher significantly impacted some people’s lives.”

11:15 a.m. – Chad Stacy, Donor

The story of triumph in tragedy

Interview with Chad's mother Linda Isaac and stepfather Donnavon Isaac

“Donation has been the positive road that we have found in getting through this.”

1:15 p.m. – Zach Mendoza, Donor

How former strangers connecting has helped parents through the grief of losing their son

Interview with Zach's parents, Joe and Lisa Rodriguez

“Zach — from a very early age when he got his license — one of the first things he talked about doing was checking to become an organ donor.”

3:15 p.m. – Sgt. Matthew J. Gonzales, Donor

Why one woman’s job advocating for organ, eye and tissue donation is very personal

Interview with MTN Donor Designation Coordinator Elizabeth Gonzales-Manns

“When Matthew knew in his final hours that donation was still an option, he was very comforted by that thought.”

5:15 p.m. – Andrew Widman, Recipient

The story of why the number 745 means so much to this heart recipient

“I was born with a heart defect and had been sick my whole life, and now I’m not.”

Songs From the Heart is presented by the Midwest Transplant Network, a nonprofit Organ Procurement Organization that works with donors, donor families, hospitals and other professional partners to increase awareness and education about the need for organ, tissue and eye donation.