Tune In On Feb. 12 For Songs From the Heart

Join us for Songs From the Heart on Friday, Feb. 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of National Donor Day. It'll be a day of love songs and stories from KC-area families and individuals whose lives have been transformed by the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.

Songs From the Heart is presented by Midwest Transplant Network — a nonprofit organization that facilitates organ, eye and tissue donation and provides education about the need for donation.

Join the organ donor registry today at ShareLifeMidwest.com.