Sharon Van Etten Shares New Video For 'No One's Easy To Love'

The latest video from Sharon Van Etten finds the singer-songwriter wandering the streets of a strange and empty city, alone with her thoughts as she reflects on love, forgiveness and the universal fallibility of humans. "No one's easy to love," she sings restlessly into the camera. "Don't look down, my dear, don't be surprised."

The video for "No One's Easy To Love" was shot at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, N.Y. Dieckman also directed Van Etten's "Jupiter 4" video and shot the photo used as the cover art for Van Etten's latest album, Remind Me Tomorrow. The video, Van Etten says in a press release, is "stark, simple, raw. [Dieckman] allowed me to be myself."

Remind Me Tomorrow is out now via Jagjaguwar.