909 News

Bridge Exclusive: Seth Avett Interview

by Jon Hart - August 28, 2020

Today, The Avett Brothers are releasing their highly anticipated new album, "The Third Gleam." The Bridge's Jon Hart had a phone conversation with Seth Avett to discuss the release — listen below and hear live versions of four tracks from the album (with accompanying videos)!

BONUS: Tune in to Kansas City PBS this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. to watch a 2019 broadcast of The Avett Brothers' 25th appearance at Red Rocks! Join the three-time Grammy Award nominees as they perform an energetic mix of bluegrass, country, pop melodies, folk, indie rock, honky-tonk and ragtime before a sold-out crowd. The show will re-air on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

 

 

 

 

Tags: 909 Exclusive, 909 Interview, Interview

