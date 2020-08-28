Bridge Exclusive: Seth Avett Interview

Today, The Avett Brothers are releasing their highly anticipated new album, "The Third Gleam." The Bridge's Jon Hart had a phone conversation with Seth Avett to discuss the release — listen below and hear live versions of four tracks from the album (with accompanying videos)!

BONUS: Tune in to Kansas City PBS this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. to watch a 2019 broadcast of The Avett Brothers' 25th appearance at Red Rocks! Join the three-time Grammy Award nominees as they perform an energetic mix of bluegrass, country, pop melodies, folk, indie rock, honky-tonk and ragtime before a sold-out crowd. The show will re-air on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.