Sept. 28 New Music Adds: Krystle Warren, Crystal Rose, First Aid Kit

Above image: First Aid Kit | photo: Paradigm Agency

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge, and we've got a TON of it this week! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring an indomitable rendition of a John Lennon song from Krystle Warren and The Crew, the engrossing title track from Crystal Rose's new album, a hopeful tune from First Aid Kit and much more!

Berwanger – "Change the Season"

Bruce Springsteen – "Letter To You"

Cautious Clay – "Agreeable"

Crystal Rose – "Arena"

"Arena" is the title track from KC artist Crystal Rose's new EP.

Faye Webster – "Better Distractions"

First Aid Kit – "Come Give Me Love"

This track is a cover from renowned Swedish singer Ted Gärdestad, and coincides with the launch of the Swedish Cancer Society's annual pink ribbon, designed by First Aid Kit. Listen for both the English and Swedish versions of the song!

Genesis Owusu – "Don't Need You"

Ivory Blue – "Half A Life"

Kianna White – "Homecoming Queen"

Known for her work in Tilly and the Wall and KC's own Yes You Are, Kianna White dropped the first single from her debut solo album last week. She's also making her live debut this Friday, Oct. 2 at Lemonade Park with a full band.

Krystle Warren & the Crew – "Gimme Some Truth"

The Crew is a musical collective that has "recorded unique versions of classic songs with the hope of encouraging the rallying cries of The Moment: the movement of the people." This is their rendition of a John Lennon tune, delivered by the great Krystle Warren.

Kurt Vile with John Prine – "How Lucky"

MICHELLE feat. Arlo Parks – "Sunrise"

Muzz – "Red Western Sky"

Of Monsters and Men – "Visitor"

The Shins – "The Great Divide"

Songhoy Blues – "Barre"

Songhoy Blues is back with a song about change, written to inspire the Mali youth to action in the face of a corrupt political system.

The Strokes – "Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus"

Sunflower Bean – "Moment in the Sun"

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!