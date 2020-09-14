Now playing: Master Blaster (jammin) Stevie Wonder
909 News

Sept. 14 New Music Adds: Janelle Monae, ZZ Ward

by Michelle Bacon - September 14, 2020

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a invigorating new tune from Janelle Monáe, a soulful bop from KC's own The Freedom Affair, a powerful track from ZZ Ward and more!

The Freedom Affair – "Give A Little Love"

Stay tuned for a Bridge exclusive premiere from The Freedom Affair next week!

 

Janelle Monae – "Turntables"

 

Matt Berninger – "One More Second"

 

Of Monsters and Men – "Visitor"

 

Silvana Estrada – "Para Siempre"

 

Tash Sultana – "Beyond the Pine"

 

Temples – "Paraphernalia"

 

ZZ Ward – "Giant"

ZZ Ward joined us in the 909 Studios for her 2018 tour for "The Storm." 

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!

Tags: Bridge music discovery, kcmusic, new music, new music discovery

Related articles

News Bridge Artist of the Week: Janelle Monae
Episode ZZ Ward: 'The Storm' Tour
Episode Episode 88 – False Brother, The Freedom Affair and Helkat

Up Next

The Bridge Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Donate Now No Thanks