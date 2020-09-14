Sept. 14 New Music Adds: Janelle Monae, ZZ Ward

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! Keep up with a few of the latest tracks we're adding to our playlist of current songs — featuring a invigorating new tune from Janelle Monáe, a soulful bop from KC's own The Freedom Affair, a powerful track from ZZ Ward and more!

The Freedom Affair – "Give A Little Love"

Stay tuned for a Bridge exclusive premiere from The Freedom Affair next week!

Janelle Monae – "Turntables"

Matt Berninger – "One More Second"

Of Monsters and Men – "Visitor"

Silvana Estrada – "Para Siempre"

Tash Sultana – "Beyond the Pine"

Temples – "Paraphernalia"

ZZ Ward – "Giant"

ZZ Ward joined us in the 909 Studios for her 2018 tour for "The Storm."

Visit the News section of our website early each week to check out more of our new music adds!