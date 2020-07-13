SaveOurStages – Save Independent Music Venues!

While a few Kansas City venues and promoters are trying unique ways to keep the music going, a large percentage of venues across the country report they will close permanently without federal funding in the next few months.

Independent music venues were among the first businesses to close and will be the last to fully reopen. In addition to providing essential entertainment for music lovers like us, concerts provide direct economic impact and 75 percent of artists' income.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) has launched the #SaveOurStages campaign, urging the public to ask Congress to provide federal assistance to independent venues and promoters. More facts can be found at this link.



But time is running out and YOUR VOICE MATTERS — Visit saveourstages.com to sign the petition and keep live music going!