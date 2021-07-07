Now playing: Youll Need A New Backseat Dr New Pornographers
Bridge Exclusive World Premiere: Samantha Fish – 'Twisted Ambition'

by The Bridge - July 07, 2021

Samantha Fish is gearing up to release a new album this fall, and we've got the exclusive world premiere of the first single, “Twisted Ambition”! 

Listen below to her Zoom interview on Mornings With Bryan Truta about the song's background, returning to live music, and working on the new album, “Faster,” with superproducer Martin Kierszenbaum. Stay tuned — we'll be premiering more tracks in the coming weeks!

And if you missed the debut of “Twisted Ambition” this morning, you'll have to wait until Friday, July 9 for the official release!

More about the song from Samantha: "It's empowering, it's about confidence, it's about flipping this power structure… and taking charge of your life."

