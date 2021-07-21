Now playing: Route 66 Depeche Mode
909 News

Bridge Exclusive World Premiere: Samantha Fish – 'Faster'

by Bryan Truta - July 21, 2021

The Bridge is teaming up with Samantha Fish to bring you exclusive premieres of new singles before they're available to the public! This time, we've got “Faster,” the title track from her upcoming album!

Listen below to her Zoom interview on Mornings With Bryan Truta this morning:

Stay tuned on Wednesday mornings at 8 a.m. — we'll be premiering more tracks from the album, and you can only hear them early by tuning in! If you missed the debut of “Faster” this morning, you'll have to wait until Friday, July 23 for the official release.

