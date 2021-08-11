Bridge Exclusive World Premiere: Samantha Fish – 'Crowd Control'

Samantha Fish just announced a hometown show at The Truman on Thursday, Dec. 16! We've teamed up with her to whet your appetite for the show, giving you a sneak peek of her new music before anyone else!

This morning, she joins Mornings With Bryan Truta at 8 a.m. to debut “Crowd Control,” the third single from her forthcoming album, “Faster.” Samantha calls “Crowd Control” a song about growing up. “Dealing with failure, vulnerability, and coming to terms with the world and yourself,” she said. A departure from her previous singles “Twisted Ambition” and “Faster,” she says it also showcases the album's versatility.

Check back to listen to the full conversation after it airs. If you miss the song's on-air debut at 8 a.m., you'll have to wait until Friday, Aug.13 for the official release.