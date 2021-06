Record Store Day Drop #1 is this Saturday, June 12, and Kansas City has plenty of fresh vinyl in stock! Here are five shops you can visit this weekend for RSD exclusives, discounts, giveaways and live music!

Josey Records Kansas City · 1815 McGee St · KCMO · open at 7 a.m.

Mills Record Company · 4045 Broadway Blvd · KCMO · open at 7 a.m.

7th Heaven · 7621 Troost · KCMO · open at 7 a.m.

Vinyl Heaven · 9411 W. 87th St. · Overland Park, KS · open at 8 a.m.