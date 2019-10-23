Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly Holograms Materialize in Kansas City

The time for unsettling apparitions has come — it is Halloween season, after all. But the phantasms that took the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland stage on Monday night were perhaps the most mystifying ones I’ll see all year.

I speak of the Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour, a full-scale, nationwide excursion that features holographic images of two rock ‘n roll icons — Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly — performing with a live backing band.

Hologram concerts aren’t a new concept. You may remember the infamous Tupac hologram that showed up at Coachella 2012, alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, or the reproduced Michael Jackson rendition of "Slave To the Rhythm" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards.

That same year, projections of Janelle Monae and M.I.A. linked up for a bicoastal duet, with the artists in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. Korean and Japanese pop sensations — both real stars beamed from remote locations and computer-generated avatars (like Hatsune Miku, who has opened for Lady Gaga and appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman”) — also are revolutionizing the concept of live music on the opposite side of the world.

But full-blown tours for beloved, dearly departed icons like Orbison and Holly mark the first wave of what seems to be a growing trend. BASE Hologram, the company behind the Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour, featured a solo Orbison jaunt last year, and another from late opera singer Maria Callas. The estates of Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Frank Zappa and Ronnie James Dio are supporting hologram tours that launch within the next year.

Is this terrifying to anyone else?

I attended the show Monday night at the Midland, wondering how the spectacle would translate to a live audience. When the curtain drew, a seven-piece band riffed continuously on the intro of Orbison’s 1964 hit, “Oh, Pretty Woman.” After three minutes of exasperating anticipation, the gray fringe-suited crooner arose from the floor to mild cheers and veiled murmurs.

Fifteen minutes later, Orbison vaporized and made way for the more effusive Holly-gram, who donned a bright blue suit and a boyish grin. The video screen behind him portrayed the setting of September 1957, the same month Holly and his band The Crickets released “Peggy Sue” and the b-side “Everyday.” It was less than two years before his tragic death on Feb. 3, 1959, at the age of 22.

For roughly 75 minutes with a brief intermission, the headliners alternated 15-minute sets with the house band. Interspersed on the video screen were snippets of both men’s careers, including live footage and interviews with Tom Petty, Bono, Queen’s Brian May and members of The Crickets.

It was a solid, fast-moving performance with little to no banter in between. The likenesses of both men — created with laser projection technology — felt at least somewhat tangible, with perfectly mimicked guitar chordings and flowing flashes of fringe. The backing band delivered these timeless songs with precision. If you closed your eyes and disengaged long enough, you might feel as though you were experiencing the real thing.

But not quite. And after the novelty wore off, it was sheer bewilderment that kept me captivated.

If this is the future of live music, I’d call it underwhelming. These two artists were forebears of a genre that essentially fueled what became the modern arena concert era, so it was hard to suspend enough disbelief to hear remastered reproductions that left no room for spontaneity. Beyond my own curiosity about the technical aspects of the production, I felt little reason to be engaged in the moment. As a friend noted, this would have felt more at home as part of a glitzy Las Vegas revue... or even just on my TV.

Of course, we all know these artists are dead. We know that their animated movements are bound by the confines of technology. We know that if it were 1962, and Orbison’s unmistakable falsetto was saturating the theater walls at the conclusion of “Crying,” the crowd would be clamoring for more, rather than hesitantly clapping. But it’s 2019, so their phantoms are instead issuing disembodied “thank yous” between songs and being met with uneasy giggles and a smattering of woos.

But perhaps this new trend isn’t about simulating the live concert experience at all. It could be more about preserving the artist’s legacy for future generations.

Buddy Holly’s widow appeared on the video screen during the second set, talking about her husband’s impact on popular music. “People still want to hear his music and it makes them happy, so his dream came true,” she said.

As I walked out of the theater humming the refrain to “Rave On,” I thought, maybe it achieved exactly what it set out to do.

—Michelle Bacon is 90.9 The Bridge’s Content Manager and plays bass and drums in bands.